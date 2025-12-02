Freeze, sip, repeat: The whipped-cream cocoa toppers you need to try

Rudolph whipped cream topper

To make this, pipe a thick round of whipped cream into a silicone ice tray, then add two mini chocolate chips for eyes and dot on a red nose using food-safe gel. Press pretzels on top to form antlers and pop the whole sheet in the freezer until firm. Once frozen solid, gently peel it off and set it on a warm mug of hot cocoa for instant Rudolph magic.