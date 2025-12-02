Freeze, sip, repeat: The whipped-cream cocoa toppers you need to try

Winter just got a whole lot cuter. Influencer Krystal Dunn recently shared how to make the viral whipped-cream hot cocoa toppers, with adorable frozen creations shaped like Rudolph, melting snowmen, to sprinkle-covered Christmas puffs. Made with whipped cream, food-safe dye, pretzels, marshmallows and a freezer, these edible toppers turn any cup of hot cocoa into a festive moment. Here’s how to try the trend yourself.
To make this, pipe a thick round of whipped cream into a silicone ice tray, then add two mini chocolate chips for eyes and dot on a red nose using food-safe gel. Press pretzels on top to form antlers and pop the whole sheet in the freezer until firm. Once frozen solid, gently peel it off and set it on a warm mug of hot cocoa for instant Rudolph magic.
Melting snowman topper
Start by spreading a fluffy mound of whipped cream and placing a marshmallow “head” in the centre. Draw the snowman’s face and buttons using edible markers or food gels, then nestle chocolate chips onto the whipped cream for the rest of the buttons. Add pretzel sticks on each side as tiny arms, freeze everything flat until hardened, and transfer the topper onto your drink for a melting snowman effect.