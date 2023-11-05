Richa Chadha on essaying an ‘ageing role’ in Gangs of Wasseypur: ‘I started getting so many roles of village girls’

Richa Chadha has said that her breakout role of Nagma in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur came to her after many others refused it because it was a mom's role. In her new interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Richa Chadha also recalled that after the film, she got many offers that required her to beat up people with brooms, and use abusive language. (Also read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding movie RiAliTY to premiere soon. Watch teaser) Richa Chadha in a still from Gangs of Wasseypur.

She told the Hindi daily, "Many actors steer clear of playing elder characters onscreen, and perhaps, that avoidance is justificable. Not everyone in the industry thinks as artistically."

She added, "When I got the role, Anurag had told me that I 'got it because so and so actor refused as they had a problem with an ageing role'. After he told me that, I thought to myself 'they committed a mistake refusing this role. I took it up as a challenge and opportunity. It gave me such a meaty and juicy character. I really enjoyed playing the part. I started getting so many roles of village girls. I was being offered roles of women who beat up men with brooms, use abusivve language and throw rolling pins."

She also called the film her turning point, and said that the film created an awareness about her existence as an actor.

Richa's rise to fame

Before featuring in the 2012 crime thriller as Nagma Khatoon, Richa had worked in films such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Benny and Babloo. But neither gave her the fame that Gangs of Wasseypur did. She has since worked in several popular movies including the three Fukrey films, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela, Masaan, Main Aur Charles, and Madame Chief Minister.

Richa's upcoming projects

Richa returned in her comical avatar of Bholi Panjaban with the third part of her hit comedy franchise Fukrey earlier this year. She also had a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's SONY Liv original series Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley.

Next up, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi on Netflix. Apart from the period drama, Richa also has her international debut film in the pipeline. Titled Aaina, the film is an Indo-British production. She will also release a documentary on her wedding with Ali Fazal soon.

