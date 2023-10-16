News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding documentary RiAliTY to premiere soon. Watch teaser

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding documentary RiAliTY to premiere soon. Watch teaser

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 16, 2023 03:07 PM IST

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married on October 4 last year, after the pandemic delayed their wedding considerably.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who got married last year, are now turning producers with their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Their maiden venture is, interestingly, their wedding movie, titled RiAliTY. On Monday, the couple unveiled the teaser of the wedding documentary, which traces not only the D-Day, but all the preparation and chaos that led to their pre-wedding festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow. (Also Read: Richa Chadha on working with Ali Fazal: ‘Now when I see him at home, it reminds me of deadlines’)

Candid documenting of a celebrity wedding

Directed by Rahul Singh Dutta, the wedding documentary will not only be an account of their dreamy wedding, but also capture the behind-the-scenes turmoil, from the perspective of Ali and Richa's close ones, before the D-Day. Their wedding also took place during the strict COVID protocol issued across the country last year. The teaser shows dozens of BTS moments strung together in a hectic, Handycam-style ride.

Richa and Ali on RiAliTY

“Weddings are often portrayed as fairytales, but the reality is a mix of emotions – joy, anxiety, excitement, and everything in between. Our documentary, RiAlity, is a heartfelt attempt to capture the genuine essence of our wedding experience. Our wedding was a tapestry woven with threads of every emotion imaginable. RiAlity is our attempt to unravel the complexities of that experience. It's a mirror reflecting the reality behind the glitz, a candid portrayal of two individuals from humble beginnings,” said Richa in a statement.

Ali added, “We are laying bare our emotions, the struggles, and the triumphs that came with planning this union. RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough. Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for. RiAlity captures some of the essence of our journey, not just as actors but as two regular people in love. We wanted to give you all a glimpse of the effect of this not just through us, but through the gaze of the people around us. This document is our way of saying, ‘This is us - flaws, dreams, and all. And there is a bit of you in us and a bit of us in all you.’”

