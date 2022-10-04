Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal look like royalty at Awadhi themed wedding reception hosted by groom's family in Lucknow

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal transformed into royalty as they attended a celebration in Lucknow ahead of their wedding. Richa and Ali opted for an unconventional method for their wedding festivities, and have been attending receptions in multiple cities ahead of their wedding instead of after it. In the latest, the soon-to-be-married couple attended an evening reception hosted by the groom's family in Lucknow. Also Read| Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dance their heart out to Ambarsariya

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday to share pictures from the function that had a royal Awadhi style as its theme. Richa wore an off-white gharara featuring multiple dupattas and a long veil. She teamed the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit with heavy jewellery. Ali complimented her in gold and beige sherwani, also designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The two posed for a series of romantic pictures at their Lucknow celebrations. Sharing it on her Instagram account, Richa wrote, "I got you," adding their wedding hashtag ‘RiAli’. Ali captioned the pictures with a shayari, "Ek daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho," also adding their wedding hashtag.

In the comments section, their colleagues from the entertainment industry congratulated the couple and showered it with compliments. Zareen Khan wrote, "You make such a beautiful bride, Richa," while Swara Bhasker commented, "Stunning you guys." Tillotama Shome wrote, "Uffffff janemans." Saba Azad, Rasika Dugal, Rhea Chakraborty also sent love to the couple with their comments.

Richa and Ali had their haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and cocktail functions at the Gymkhana Club in Delhi before they flew down to Lucknow for the regal celebration on Monday night. The event was hosted by Ali's family. Keeping in with the theme, the decor took elements from Awadhi-Lucknowi culture completed with golden custom-made drapes, and chandelier candle holders. The evening began with a Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. Guests were served Awadhi cuisine prepared by family-run heritage companies in Lucknow.

Richa and Ali are set to tie the knot on October 6 and will conclude their wedding festivities with a reception in Mumbai on October 7. Ali had proposed to Richa in 2019 after seven years of dating, but they had to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. 2022 marks a decade of them being together.

