Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dance their heart out to Ambarsariya at mehendi. Watch video

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are just a few days away from getting married. The couple is celebrating their pre-wedding celebrations in Delhi. Both of them danced their heart out to songs like Ranjha Ranjha and Ambarsariya at their mehendi and sangeet ceremony. After that, Richa and Ali attended a cocktail bash on Friday. In the video, she wore a pink and baby blue outfit with fish scale-style top. Ali wore a a white angrakha on the stage while performing and could be seen swinging his white stole while dancing with fairy lights in the background. ( Also read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share stunning official pics from mehendi, sangeet. See here)

The video begins with Ranjha Ranjha song from Raavan, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2010. It concluded with Ambarsariya song from Fukrey, sung by Sona Mohapatra and the couple received appreciation from their family and friends.

The couple threw a a cocktail party for their friends and family in Delhi. They made an appearance for the media stationed outside the venue and posed in stunning traditional attires.

According to a source, guests at their wedding will get to taste the best cuisines from Delhi. The wedding menu will include the famous Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature and Natraj Ki Chaat among other dishes. Richa, who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city having grown up there.

The couple are due to tie the knot on October 6. They first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. Ali then proposed to Richa in 2019, and they were planning to tie the knot in 2020 itself but had to postpone it due to the unprecedented situation created by Covid-19 pandemic. Their wedding festivities will conclude with a reception in Mumbai on October 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON