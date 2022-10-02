Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share stunning official pics from mehendi, sangeet. See here

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have shared first official photos from their mehendi and sangeet ceremony. The couple took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from the pre-wecelebrations in Delhi. They show them dancing together, getting their hands decorated in henna, getting showered in flowers and more. (Also read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share message for fans ahead of wedding)

For the ceremony, Richa wore a pink and baby blue outfit with off-shoulder sleeves and fish scale-style top. She styled her hair in pretty waves and wore a colourful necklace. Ali, meanwhile, wore a white angrakha designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sharing the photos, Ali just shared a kissy-face emoji and a white heart emoticon. He also used their wedding hashtag '#RiAli'. Earlier, inside photos from the ceremonies were shared by the couple's friends on Instagram.

They also threw a cocktail party for their friends and family in Delhi. Richa and Ali, on Friday, at their cocktail party made an appearance for the media stationed outside the venue and got their pictures clicked. They romantically held hands as they posed in stunning traditional attires.

At the pre-wedding festivities in Delhi, the couple has decided to give their guests 'Dilliwala' treatment at the celebrations. According to a source, guests will get to taste the best cuisines from the National Capital. The wedding menu will include the famous Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature and Natraj Ki Chaat among other dishes. Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.

The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over. They first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love.

(With ANI inputs)

