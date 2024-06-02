Ira Khan shares pictures of brother Junaid Khan cutting cake on his birthday with a sweet wish: ‘You’re growing up’

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is celebrating his birthday on June 2. Junaid is a budding actor who will soon debut in Bollywood and follow in his father’s footsteps. His sister, Ira Khan, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of him cutting a cake with a sweet wish accompanying the pictures. (Also Read: Maharaj: Here's when and where you can watch debut film of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. See his first look) Ira Khan wished brother Junaid Khan on his birthday.

Ira wishes Junaid

Ira took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Junaid cutting a cake, and another of a selfie they had taken together. She wrote, “Happy Birthday,” on the first picture.

A screen grab of Ira Khan's Instagram stories.

That was followed by another picture on which she wrote, “You’re growing up! You didn’t crib about taking this picture! Love you so much, Junnu! Happy Birthday (red hearts).”

A screen grab of Ira Khan's birthday wish for Junaid.

Recently, Ira also gave a shoutout to her brother after the poster of his debut film Maharaj was released. She wrote, “Junuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu,” sharing her excitement.

Siddharth wishes Junaid

Maharaj director Siddharth P Malhotra also shared a picture with Junaid wishing him on his birthday. Sharing a picture that shows them hug, he wrote, “This boy's passion and dedication is truly unmatched. They say a fruit doesn't fall far from the tree, which is truly the case for Junaid. He's got his work ethics from his father for sure, and acting capabilities too. Happy birthday Junaid wish you loads of love and happiness and memorable role and films always ! Have the best day and year ever.”

Upcoming work

Junaid will soon be seen in Maharaj which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles. It is said to be inspired by the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case, in which a religious leader sued a newspaper for alleging inappropriate relationships with his female followers.

Junaid portrays a journalist in the movie. The film will be released on Netflix on June 14. A synopsis of the story reads, “Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle, a true story that’s now come to light in Maharaj — more than 160 years later.” Junaid is also shooting for a film with Sai Pallavi. The love story is backed by his father Aamir.