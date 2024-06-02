Preity Zinta wraps up shoot of her comeback movie Lahore 1947, thanks Aamir Khan: ‘Toughest film I have worked on’

Actor Preity Zinta has shared a video as she wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Lahore 1947. Taking to Instagram, Preity called it the ‘toughest film' of her career. The actor also thanked Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and others. (Also Read | Preity Zinta shares unseen pics from Cannes Film Festival, calls Santosh Sivan ‘mad genius’. See post) Preity Zinta posed Rajkumar Santoshi and Santosh Sivan on sets of Lahore 1947.

Preity poses with Rajkumar Santoshi, Santosh Sivan

The video began with a quick glimpse of the script of Lahore 1947, followed by a cake after the wrap of the film. Preity also posed with the film's director, Rajkumar Santoshi, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and the crew of the film. The video also featured a flower bouquet.

Preity pens note

Sharing the video, Preity wrote, "It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 and I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast and crew for such an incredible experience (folded hands and red heart emojis). I sincerely hope all of you appreciate and enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on."

She also added, "Full marks to everyone for all their hard work & patience during the last couple of months. Thank you Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabana ji , Santosh Sivan and AR Rahman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always (heart eyes and red heart emojis)." Preity also added the hashtags – film wrap, Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and gratitude.

Preity and Lahore 1947

Preity is returning to the silver screen with Lahore 1947 in which she will be seen with Sunny Deol. In April, Preity gave fans a peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media. Sharing a photo of the film's clapperboard, Preity captioned it, "On set for Lahore 1947." Another image featured the actor sharing a candid moment with Rajkumar Santoshi.

About Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947, produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol have also joined the cast of Lahore 1947.