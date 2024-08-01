Vedaa Trailer: John Abraham mentors Sharvari in violent action-thriller about casteism and untouchability. Watch

John Abraham is back in his adrenaline pumping action mode once again. However, this time the actor plays mentor to Sharvari seeking justice against an oppressive system. The trailer of Vedaa released on August 1 is more than just bloodshed and larger-than-life action sequences. (Also read: Vedaa: John-Sharvari's action-thriller finally gets CBFC certification) Vedaa trailer shows John Abraham and Sharvari's fight against injustice.

Vedaa shows fight against social oppression

The trailer starts with John Abraham reciting Lord Krishna's lines from Bhagavad Gita in the background as his character is shown engaging in in hand-to-hand combat with goons. His character says, “Whenever there will be decay in righteousness, he will defend Dharma.”

Abhishek Bannerjee's character is shown torturing villagers as he says, “I believe in caste system and abide by it.” Sharvari's charcter says, “If caste system is everything then what is the need for law and constitution in this country.”

As villagers pray for a protector, Sharvari's Vedaa seeks the help of Major Abhimanyu Kanwar an ex-army man from 11 Gorkha Rifles who was court-martialed for disobeying his seniors.

John-Sharvari's Vedaa takes inspirations from Mahabharata

Abhimanyu trains Vedaa in martial arts and boxing as she seeks to fight against the discrimination. While she does get support from her mentor, it is up to her to battle for social justice. There are glimpses of many high-octane action sequences of John as well as Sharvari.

The trailer ends with an injured John saying, ‘I am just a sarthi (charioteer), you have to break the chakravyuh (a military formation used to surround enemy), while pointing at Sharvari. The scene ends with the latter boxing against her rival as she says, “Even if I don’t survive, I want to die while fighting.”

The movie takes many metaphors from Mahabharata as referring to Lord Krishna's relation to Arjuna and using the name Abhimanyu for John's character. The movie also shows glimpses of Tamannaah Bhatia as John's love interest and Mouni Roy in a dance sequence.

Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The movie is directed by Nikkhil Advani and is slated to release on August 15.