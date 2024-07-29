Vedaa: John Abraham-Sharvari's crime action-thriller finally gets CBFC certification after delay

Vedaa gets Censor Board's clearance with no cuts

The report stated that, “Vedaa has been certified U/A by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification without a single cut. The makers have been advised to put a disclaimer at the beginning and the entire content has got a clean chit from the certification body. The team of Vedaa is very happy with the smooth process and appreciates the fact that the CBFC team could relate to the important issue they are trying to address through the film.”

It further mentioned, “Vedaa is on track now for an August 15, 2024 release as all the hurdles are now off their way. The makers will extensively promote the film over 15 days and are confident to grab attention of the audience with their strong content and pre-release assets.”

Delay in Vedaa's CBFC certification

The producers of Vedaa, including John Abraham Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Emmay Entertainment, released a statement informing fans that despite their best efforts, they have not yet received clearance and certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India. They stated that they followed all protocols by applying for a certificate within the prescribed eight weeks before the planned release.

The producers mentioned that they were informed about a review by the revising committee and patiently awaited the outcome. The statement concluded as, “Vedaa is a powerful, out-and-out entertaining film, inspired by current events. We believe it deserves to reach its audience. It is our sincere endeavour that we will be able to keep our appointment with you.”

About Vedaa

Vedaa also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Kshitij Chauhan in pivotal characters. The film will clash with Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein on August 15.