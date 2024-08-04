Simone Biles hints at an appearance for LA Olympic Games 2028: ‘Next Olympics is at home, so…’

Simone Biles has been a hot topic among haters and trolls online who kept nit-picking at her hair, husband or strength. However, the star gymnast won yet another gold on her vault, her third in the Paris Olympics 2024 and seventh gold in her career. Biles left the door open for the Olympic Games 2028 in Los Angeles. Simone Biles hints at her return to the Olympic Games in 2028. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Biles for LA Olympic Games 2028

After defeat and being the centre of trolling in the Tokyo Olympics, Biles was not sure if she would return for the next Summer Games. However, her game at this year’s Olympics just proved her critics and doubts wrong. The Olympic gold medallist expressing her desire to be back for the next games in Los Angeles said, “Never say never. The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know.” She teasingly added, “But I am getting really old.” Biles has won a total of 10 medals at the Paris Olympics and is all set to break the record of Allyson Felix who is the only American woman to win 11 Olympic medals under the non-swimmer category.

The most decorated gymnast also commented on the hate she received for her performance at the Tokyo Games and otherwise. She had shared earlier that the online criticism took a toll on her mental health and she had to check herself in for therapy. She said, “I’m really excited to be competing again. The negative comments, they’re painful after a certain point. They hurt. But I’m still in therapy, working on all that stuff, to just make sure my mental health is well.” Biles continued, “But they’re really quiet now. So that’s strange,” as reported by USA Today.

Biles third gold on vault

Biles won her third gold because of her signature Yurchenko double pike which is a difficult skill to master given it requires a lot of strength. She won with a combined score of 15.3 and defeated Brazil’s Rebecca Andrade who was 0.334 points behind her. She is now the only woman to win the vault title twice with her previous win in year 2016.