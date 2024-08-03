 Paris Olympics triathlete slams officials after swimming in ‘dirty’ Seine River, ‘I felt…’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Paris Olympics triathlete slams officials after swimming in ‘dirty’ Seine River, ‘I felt…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Aug 03, 2024 04:04 PM IST

“The Seine has been dirty for a hundred years, so they can’t say that the safety of the athletes is a priority. That’s bulls**t!” Vermeylen said

Belgium's Jolien Vermeylen called out Paris Olympics 2024 officials after swimming in the “dirty” Seine River. The 30-year-old triathlete shared her disgusting experience during Wednesday's women's race, where she finished 24th.

Athletes compete in the swimming race in the Seine during the women's individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in central Paris on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)(AFP)
Athletes compete in the swimming race in the Seine during the women's individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in central Paris on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)(AFP)

Olympics triathlete blasts officials after swimming in polluted Seine River

Recalling her experience during the 1500-meter swim, Vermeylen revealed that she could feel the debris in the water. “While swimming under the bridge, I felt and saw things that we shouldn’t think about too much,” she told Belgian TV channel VTM.

The Olympian expressed concerns about her safety as she ingested a significant amount of the polluted water while swimming. “We’ll know tomorrow if I’m sick or not,” she said, adding, “It doesn’t taste like Coca-Cola or Sprite, of course.”

Despite recent reports of the Seine River being contaminated with high levels of dangerous bacteria, the officials greenlit the event, claiming that the water was safe enough for athletes to compete.

“Despite the improvement on the water quality levels in the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits,” the officials said.

However, tests conducted in June revealed that the level of E. coli bacteria, which is linked to faecal matter and can cause diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia and sepsis, was 10 times above the acceptable levels, per CBS News.

“The Seine has been dirty for a hundred years, so they can’t say that the safety of the athletes is a priority. That’s bulls**t!” Vermeylen continued, adding that although she took precautions before competing, they may not have been enough.

“I took pro-biotics, I drank my Yakult, I couldn’t do more. I had the idea of ​​not drinking water, but yes, it failed.” “It was now or never, and they couldn’t cancel the race completely either. Now they just have to hope that there won’t be too many sick athletes,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Paris Olympics triathlete slams officials after swimming in ‘dirty’ Seine River, ‘I felt…’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On