Manu Bhaker fights back tears as medal hat-trick denied at Paris Olympics 2024: 'Fourth is not a very good place...'

Manu Bhaker, all of 22 years old, may not return from the Paris Olympics 2024 with a third medal but certainly with her head held high after creating history at the Games. Manu, who won two bronze medals earlier this week to become Independent India's first dual medal winner at the single edition of the quadrennial event, was favourite to complete a hat-trick of medals… probably even better it. However, in the final of the women's 25m air pistol, Manu finished fourth, emerging second-best in the shootout to end with Chin up, Manu Bhaker! You're a CHAMPION(Reuters)

Manu had urged the people of India not to be disappointed with her in case she is unable to win a third. And judging by the outpour of love on social media, her wish has been fulfilled. Having said that, Manu was overcome with emotions after the event, clearly feeling the hurt of the defeat. The inspiring India shooter, while fighting back tears, admitted that she was nervous and although she gave it her best shot, it unfortunately wasn't enough.

"Already looking forward to the next one. I got really nervous in the last shot. I was trying to keep calm, but it was not enough. Fourth place is not a very good place… I have not been on social media. I haven't been checking my phone. I was trying to give my best. In this event, I was not able to give my best performance," Manu said right after the contest.

Also Read: Catch HT's comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here

Manu Bhaker, India's 2024 Olympics Champion

During her stay at the village, Manu achieved a lot of historic firsts for India. By opening India's account last Saturday as she won bronze in the 10m air pistol event, Manu landed the country its first medal in shooting after 12 years and became the first woman to earn a medal in the sport at the Olympics. Two days later, Manu added a second bronze to her and India's tally, clinching another bronze with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team even of the same discipline. In a matter of 72 hours, Manu had become the toast of the nation.

Not even 25, with so much more to come from Manu, India's future at the Olympics only appears bright. Extremely grounded by nature, as Manu gets ready to come back home, she ensured to mention all those who played a pivotal role in her journey.

"There has been a lot of hard work going on in the backstage. So many people have worked hard so that India can win a medal. Throughout my journey, it has been great. I would like to thank the entire ministry, SAI, PM Modi, my coach, Jaspal sir, my family, my friends, the support staff at the range… I thank each and every one of you. I hope we come up with a better result next time," said Manu.