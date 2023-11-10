Big Brother 25 winner Jag Bains reacts to trolls who feel he didn't deserve to win

Jag Bains, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Washington and owner of a trucking company, has scripted history by becoming first Sikh-American to win Big Brother. On Thursday, Bains was declared the winner of Big Brother 25. Bains defeated fellow contestant Matt Klotz by 5-2 vote. Interestingly, he is the first player to win the competition after being voted out. Big Brother 25 winner Jag Bains(X(formerly Twitter)/@BB_WhatNow)

As Bains was voted out earlier, his win didn't go down well with some fans of the show. He has been receiving flak for the same with netizens trolling him on social media. In an interaction with Pop Crave, Bains weighed in on the fans' criticism that has been directed at him. He highlighted that he wasn't good enough in the beginning but with time, he got better and he felt that he played the best.

"Honestly, I did s**k at the beginning....I was evicted. I fully get that […] but at the end, I fully believe that I had played the best game,” said Bains.

Reportedly, Bains got a prize money of $750,000 while the runner-up, Klotz, received $75,000.

After becoming victorious, Bains told host Julie Chen-Moonves, "To be able to win this with integrity and loyalty the whole time is exactly what I wanted to do."

With his win, Bains has continued the trend of breakthroughs and new records on the show since the 2021 season. Notably, in 2021, Xavier Prather became the first Black individual to win the game. In 2022, Taylor Hale created history by becoming the first Black woman to win Big Brother.

How Bains asked for votes

Seeking votes for his win, Bains gave a powerful speech. He said, “I am the most dominant, masterful, strategic player in this house. I don’t only deserve to win, I have earned this victory. I am the first Sikh player on Big Brother, and not only that, you all need to make the right decision tonight so I can be crowned the first Sikh winner of Big Brother. It is the right thing to do and I have earned it every step of the way.”