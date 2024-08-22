Will BTS' Suga be summoned for police questioning on Thursday over drunk driving case? Here's what HYBE has said

BTS rapper Suga is under criminal investigation in a drunk driving case. Several reports emerged claiming that he will be summoned by the Seoul police for questioning on Thursday. Now, as per Korea JoongAng, BTS agency HYBE has issued a statement denying such reports. (Also Read | Internet reacts as protest trucks with messages demanding Suga's removal from BTS seen in Seoul) BTS member Suga is currently serving in the South Korean military.

What HYBE said about Suga

A HYBE official said, "The summoning schedule that has spread is wrong, and he will not be attending today." The official didn't confirm the summoning date. Several reports on Wednesday evening said that Suga would appear before the police on Thursday but wouldn't answer questions from reporters.

How Suga got involved in drunk driving case

On August 6, Suga was investigated for driving an electric scooter after drinking in Seoul's Yongsan District. The incident took place the same day. He was booked and questioned at the Yongsan Police Station on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act.

A breath analyser test revealed that Suga's blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting license cancellation, which is 0.08 per cent or higher, according to the police. He was let go after the police investigation was complete.

Suga had apologised

Following that, Suga "sincerely apologised" to BTS ARMY. He had said that the police had fined him and revoked his license following the incident. Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, issued an apology on Weverse, "It is with a very heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric kickboard. I violated road traffic laws without realising that I was not allowed to use an electric kickboard while drunk due to the simple thought that it was a short distance away."

"While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I fell. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyser test, my license was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility, and there is no room for excuses," he added.

About Suga

One of the seven members of BTS, Suga, has been serving as a social service agent since March. He is scheduled to be discharged in June 2025. A social service agent is an alternative form of military service in South Korea.