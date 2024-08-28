Scooter Braun hilariously trolls Taylor Swift over celeb-packed bash at her $17m Rhode Island mansion: ‘How was I…’

Taking a dig at Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun brought back his yearslong feud with the pop superstar into limelight by sharing a screenshot of TMZ‘s report about her star-studded party last weekend. Scooter Braun shared a Instagram story, confirming that he had “finally watched” the Max documentary “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood,” which described their well-known dispute over his acquisition her master recordings.

The singer hosted a party at her $17 million Rhode Island estate in the presence of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and other famous friends.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the retired music manager shared a story, confirming that he had “finally watched” the Max documentary “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood,” which described their well-known dispute over his acquisition her master recordings.

The slide that followed, however, took a more humorous turn when he posted TMZ's Instagram post with photographs from the “All Too Well” singer's celebration and added, “How was I not invited to this?!?”

Braun, 43, wrote in the bottom corner of his Instagram story, "#laughalittle."

Swift's party was reportedly hosted in honor of Blake Lively's birthday.

Also Read: Taylor Swift fans supporting Donald Trump in viral video wasn’t on netizens’ 2024 bingo card

All you need to know about Scooter Braun & Taylor Swift dispute

Swift and Braun's spat started in June 2019 when she posted a Tumblr rant claiming the music executive had deprived her of her “life's work” that she was never given the chance to purchase.

“I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past,” Swift said, adding that Braun inheriting her music collection — from her 2006 self-titled breakthrough album to 2017's “Reputation” — was a “worst-case scenario.”

Braun, on the other hand, told Variety that he had requested Swift “several times” to meet with him but she declined.

“I regret [it] and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal. … All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual,” he said.

The “Style” singer subsequently acknowledged to Vogue that she did not try to purchase back her masters when offered the chance to do so, and Braun ended up selling them for more than $300 million.

“It was either investing in my past or my and other artists' future, and I chose the future,” Swift told outlet.