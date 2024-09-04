Trump dubs Jeffrey Epstein ‘good salesman’, ‘hardy type of guy’, reveals why powerful people drawn toward sex offender

Donald Trump opened up about the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and denied having any personal connection to the sex offender's infamous island. The former President acknowledged several people “went to that island”, but added that he was fortunately “not one of them”. He, however, called Epstein a “good salesman”. Donald Trump asserted that he would have “no problem” releasing more files around Jeffrey Epstein if he gets re-elected to the White House.

Trump reveals why ‘smart people’ were close to Epstein

When Fridman asked Trump why “so many smart, powerful people” were close to Epstein, the former President said: “He was a good salesman; he was, you know, a hailing, hardy type of guy”. According to Trump, Epstein used his wealth and assets, including private islands, to draw attention of powerful figures.

As Trump expressed interest in revisiting the matter if he wins the November race, he called it “very interesting” that the list of Epstein's connections has been kept secret.

The topic of discussion then shifted to public's interest in the list of Epstein's consumers who toured the island. “Yeah, it's very interesting, isn't it?” Trump said, expressing interest in the subject in question. “Probably will be [made public], by the way. Probably,” he added.

He went on to say that if provided the opportunity, he would be eager to examine the Epstein records and that he would have "no problem" with such information being made public.

Trump contrasts Epstein case with Kennedy assassination

Trump further contrasted Epstein case with historical cases like the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States.

“Now, Kennedy’s interesting because it’s so many years ago. They do that for danger too, because it endangers certain people … so Kennedy is very different from the Epstein thing,” Trump stated.

Epstein, who entered a guilty plea in 2008 to several accusations of sexual misbehavior, died in 2019. He was accused of leading a sex trafficking racket that targeted minor girls from 2002 and 2005.

In January this year, a court unsealed documents that referenced prominent associates of Epstein and victims who had made public statements. The records contained references to prominent figures who were earlier connected to Epstein, such as Trump, Prince Andrew, and former President Clinton, but they didn't offer any fresh information to what was already known.