JD Vance spills what Donald Trump told him minutes after the second assassination attempt

Ohio Senator and former US President Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, said he received a phone call from former the ex-prez just minutes after he became the target of a second assassination attempt. Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump (left) and Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance point to the stage during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday. (REUTERS)

Vance said the former president called him to describe his West Palm Beach golf course afternoon. “He says, ‘JD, you’re not going to believe this, but they tried to do it again,’” he recounted to the crowd at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event in Georgia.

The call came just 10 minutes after Secret Service agents spotted the barrel of an AK-47-style rifle aimed at Trump while he was on the golf course.

Secret Service thwarts second assassination attempt on Trump's life

Vance was at home in Cincinnati with his children when Trump called. He described his surprise when he saw Trump’s name on his phone. “And it’s Donald J Trump,” Vance told the audience. Sceptical at first, Vance recalled his initial reaction: “I said, ‘No, you’re joshing me. But, what’s going on here, sir?’”

Trump then informed Vance that a gunman, later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh from Hawaii, had targeted him in what was the second assassination attempt in just three months. “I was playing golf and the Secret Service found somebody who was trying to shoot me,” Vance said Trump told him. Shocked by the news, Vance responded, “I said, ‘Oh my Lord sir, I’m so glad you’re okay.’”

While Trump assured him that he was unharmed, the former president was “pissed off” that the situation prevented him from finishing a birdie putt.

The assassination attempt unfolded around 2 pm as Secret Service agents, stationed one hole ahead of Trump, noticed a man with an AK-47 kinda rifle poking through the course’s chainlink fence. The agents immediately opened fire on the suspect, causing him to flee. “So I was playing golf with some of my friends on Sunday morning – very peaceful, very beautiful weather. Everything was beautiful, nice place to be, and all of a sudden we heard shots being fired … I guess probably four or five,” Trump recalled while appearing on Monday Night X Space.

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh, the would-be Trump assassin?

The gunman, identified as 58-year-old Routh, had positioned himself roughly 300 to 500 yards from Trump but did not get the chance to pull the trigger before coming under fire from a Secret Service agent, who was walking ahead of Trump. He quickly fled to his car and drove approximately 40 miles north before being apprehended on Interstate 95.

Routh was arrested shortly after the chase and was hit with federal gun charges on Monday morning. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities have indicated that additional charges may be filed against him.

Trump lauded Secret Service for doing an “excellent job.” “It was quite something, but it worked out well, and Secret Service did an excellent job, and they have the man behind bars,” he stated.