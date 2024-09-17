Donald Trump addresses apparent assassination attempt in first X appearance: ‘It was quite something…’

Former US President Donald Trump appeared for the first time on ‘Monday Night X Space’ since his second apparent assassination attempt on Sunday to endorse and launch his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump,'s crypto business. Donald Trump assassination bid news updates: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, (File image)(AP)

The former prez addressed the attempted assassination at his Florida golf course and lauded the Secret Service for doing an “excellent job.”

Notably, Trump recently faced a second apparent assassination attempt while he was playing golf at West Palm Beach Golf Club, Florida, following a serious assassination attempt in Pennsylvania where a bullet grazed his ear and a second one missed him by an inch.

When the X Space host Farokh applauded Trump for not postponing or cancelling his appearance, Trump recounted Sunday afternoon and responded, “It was quite something, but it worked out well, and Secret Service did an excellent job, and they have the man behind bars, and hopefully, he’s going to be there for a long time. Dangerous person, very, very dangerous person.”

Trump explained how Sunday afternoon started

“So I was playing golf with some of my friends on Sunday morning – very peaceful, very beautiful weather. Everything was beautiful, nice place to be, and all of a sudden we heard shots being fired … I guess probably four or five,” he recounted.

The shots rang out while Trump and his group were on the course. The Secret Service sprang into action and thwarted the attempt. “Secret Service knew immediately it was bullets, and they grabbed me,” Trump added.

The agents quickly escorted Trump off the course. “We got into the carts, and we moved along pretty, pretty good. I was with an agent, and the agent did a fantastic job,” he continued. “There was no question that we were getting off that course. I would have loved to have sank that last putt, but we decided, let’s get out of here.”

How a Secret Service agent spotted an AK-47 as a weapon

“What the gunfire was, actually, interestingly, was a Secret Service agent had seen a barrel of an AK-47, which is a very powerful rifle, and he started shooting at the barrel.”

“How good is that, right? Could only see the barrel. Based on that, he started shooting and ran toward the target. The would-be assassin ran across the street and grabbed his car, hopped into his truck or car, and amazingly, a civilian in that area saw something, and it looked very suspicious, and in the car, drove their car to the back of his truck of some kind, and took pictures of the license plate, gave it to the sheriff’s office,” Trump said.

“A lot of people think that the Democrats, when they talk about threat to democracy and all of this. And it seems that both of these people were radical left,” he concluded.