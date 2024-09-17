Hindu Temple in New York vandalized, BAPS condemns and says it's ‘unacceptable’

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) has condemned the desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New York's Melville with messages of hatred. It said that similar incidents have taken place at various Hindy Temples across North America. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said that they offered prayers for those who committed this crime

In a press release, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said that they offered prayers for those who committed this crime to be released of their hatred and see common humanity.

BAPS says the vandalizers ‘desecrated’ the temple ‘with messages of hatred’

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said, "Today, on September 16, 2024, we are saddened that we must once again appeal for peace in the face of hate and intolerance. Last night, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was desecrated with messages of hatred. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Similar acts of desecration have occurred at various Hindu Mandirs across North America."

"We strongly condemn these acts and pray for peace amongst all communities. Peace, respect, and harmony for all regardless of background or faith are the bedrock of religious freedom in the United States. We also offer our deepest prayers for those who perpetrated this crime to be released of their hatred and to see our common humanity," it added.

It said that the BAPS is working fully with the authorities to support their investigation into this hate crime. The statement of BAPS comes after the Consulate General of India in New York condemned the desecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, labelling it "unacceptable."

"The BAPS Mandir in Melville, New York, like all BAPS Mandirs worldwide, stands as a beacon of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values. Upon learning of the hateful vandalism, the local authorities were called, and BAPS is working fully with the authorities to support their investigation into this hate crime," BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a press release.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) further said that the community members gathered at the site of the desecration to offer prayers for peace and unity and were supported by local, state and federal leaders representing Long Island, including US Representative Nick LaLota, US Representative Tom Suozzi, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Deputy New York State Assembly Speaker Phil Ramos, New York State Senator Mario Mattera, New York State Assemblyman Keith Brown, New York State Assemblyman Steve Stern.

Furthermore, Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy, Suffolk County Legislator Jason Richberg, Suffolk County Legislator Rebecca Sanin, Suffolk County Deputy Under Sheriff Keith Taylor, Suffolk County Police Precinct Supervisor William Scrima, Huntington Township Police Inspector Kevin Williams, Huntington Township Superintendent Andre Sorrentino, Huntington Township Supervisor Ed Smyth, Huntington Township Clerk Andrew Raia, Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Allen Bode, North Hempstead Town Clerk Ragini Shrivastava, Babylon Township Councilman Dwayne Gregory and Rod Calarco, Representative of the Governor of New York also offered support, according to the press release.

Community leaders unite to condemn vandalism of BAPS Swaminarayan Temple

Representatives from community organisations, including NAACP President Tracey Edwards, Rabbi Susie Moskowitz from Temple Beth Torah, Rabbi Elizabeth Zeller from Temple Chaverim, Pastor Tom Johnson from St Lutheran Church and Hassan Ahmed of Masjid Darul Quran and representatives from the American Jewish Committee and the various Hindu mandirs in the area, were also present at the gathering to show their support.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj has offered his prayers for peace and harmony.

India's Consulate General in New York has raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities and urged them to take prompt action against perpetrators of this act.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York stated, “The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act.”