‘America-India spirit new AI power’: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in New York| Top 10 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called ‘American-Indian spirit' as the new AI power of the world. Addressing the Indian community in New York, he said,"For the world, AI means artificial intelligence, but for me, AI also means American-Indian spirit. This is the new 'AI' power of the world....I salute the Indian diaspora here."



On the second day of his visit, the prime minister was accorded a grand welcomed by the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York.



PM Modi's US visit LIVE coverage



“I have always understood the capabilities of the Indian diaspora. I understood it even when I held no official position...For me, you all have been strong brand ambassadors of India. This is why I call you 'Rashtradoot,” he said.



ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi says ‘Quad here to stay’, holds 'fruitful' talks with Joe Biden | 10 points Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora during a programme, in New York on Sunday.(PTI)

Here are top 10 things Modi said in his address to the Indian community:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US president Joe Biden for inviting him to his home in Delaware. “Wherever I go in the world, every leader praises the Indian diaspora. Yesterday, President Biden took me to his home, in Delaware. His affection was a heart-touching moment for me. That honour is of 140 cr Indians, this honour is yours, and of lakhs of Indians living here. I am grateful to President Biden and you people,” he said.



ALSO READ: Modi gets a warm welcome in US, holds talks with Biden



2. Recalling the Lok Sabha elections, Modi said,"This year of 2024 is important for the entire world. On one side there is conflict and struggle between some countries, on the other side, democracy is being celebrated in many countries. India and America are together in this celebration of democracy."



3. On the Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister said,"Elections are about to be held here. The elections that were just held in India were the biggest elections held so far in human history. We had almost double the number of voters than the total population of America. When we see this scale of Indian democracy we feel even more proud."



4. Sharing his vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India), PM Modi coined a new term ‘PUSHP’. “In this third term, we have to achieve many goals. We need to move ahead with three times the power and strength. Remember the word 'PUSHP'! P-Progressive Bharat, U-Unstoppable Bharat, S-Spiritual Bharat, H-Bharat committed to community, P-Prosperous Bharat. We will build Viksit Bharat, combining the five petals of PUSHP.”



5. “Today, India's 5G market is bigger than America. It has happened within two years. Now, India is working on made-in-India 6G,” he added.



6. Highlighting his government's achievements, Modi said,"Along with women's welfare, we are also focused on women-led development. Govt constructed many homes and they were registered in the names of women. In the last 10 years, 10 crore women have joined the micro-entrepreneurship scheme. In agriculture, we are using technology."



7. “India is now the land of opportunities. It doesn't wait for opportunities anymore, it creates opportunities. In the last 10 years, India has created launching pads of opportunities in every sector,” he told the Indian diaspora.



8. Congratulating the Indian chess teams, the prime minister said,"Bharat is full of energy and dreams. Every day we see new achievements. Today, both India men's and women's teams have won gold medals in Chess Olympiad."



9. On being elected as prime minister for a third term, Modi said,"After a long process of election, this time something unprecedented has happened in India... For the third consecutive time, our govt has returned to power. Such a thing didn't happen in the last 60 years. This mandate of the people of India has great importance. In this third term, we have to achieve big targets."



10. “We belong to a country where there are dozens of languages and dialogues, all faiths and religions of the world and yet we are moving forward united,” he added.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)