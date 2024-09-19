Congress does not believe in One Nation, One Election: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday criticised the BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, saying that it is practically not possible. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

"The Congress party does not believe in One Nation, One Election, practically it is not possible.They want to ease out all the state parties. They feel that only national parties should survive. In the federal structure, you cannot do that. They are taking a big risk. The Congress party completely opposes," Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar told ANI.

Stating that multiple elections hindered government functions, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday expressed strong support for the one nation, one election initiative.

Emphasizing that the ongoing elections hindered the government process, Jaiswal highlighted that the multitude of elections not only disrupts government operations but also stalls vital national development.

"I want to congratulate the Prime Minister and the entire cabinet for making a significant decision. The country faces constant anxiety due to elections happening year-round. With multiple elections taking place, government functions are often stalled, hindering national development. The concept of 'one nation, one election' aims to complete all elections within a six-month period," Jaiswal said while speaking to ANI.

BJP leaders hail the move

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also hailed the move, stating that it will lead to "political stability".

"This decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will further consolidate and strengthen our nation building and federalism. But it will also very importantly, reclaim the original spirit and sanctity of our Constitution as given to us by Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar and other architects. If you see, from 1952 to 67, there were simultaneous polls in the country. But Indira Gandhi's Congress toppled democratically elected state governments nearly 39 times. This broke the synchronous cycle of simultaneous elections," Kesavan said.

The Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days.

The High-level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, constituted under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year.

The government said that the report, comprising 18,626 pages, is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts, and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023.

