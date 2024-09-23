11-year-old Bengaluru kid killed after park gate falls on him

An 11-year-old boy died after a gate collapsed on him at a BBMP playground in Malleswaram on Sunday, police said. The incident took place at 4pm when the boy attempted to open the gate to enter the playground (File photo)

Inspector BR Jagadeesh said that the incident took place at 4pm when the boy attempted to open the gate to enter the playground. “Niranjan, a fifth-grade student at BBMP School, was the son of Vijayakumar and Priya. The witnesses reported that he arrived at Rajashekara playground on his bicycle. He was attempting to open the gate to enter the playground when it suddenly fell, causing fatal injuries to his head.

Virupakshappa, one of the witnesses, said: “We were playing cricket when Niranjan came with his bicycle. He touched the gate, and it suddenly fell on him. We rushed to lift the gate off him and immediately took him to the hospital.”

The residents in the area have alleged that the gate was in poor condition, questioning the lack of regular maintenance and inspections by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s municipal body.

After the incident, the Malleswaram police visited the playground to conduct a thorough investigation.

BBMP executive engineer N. Venkatesh said: “The gate was constructed two years ago, and we handed over the maintenance of Rajashekara park to them in 2022. There was no watchman present when the incident occurred, nor were there BBMP officials maintaining the park.”

The police have registered a case under BNS section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) against BBMP officials. Jagadeesh said, “An autopsy was conducted at KC General Hospital, and the body has been handed over to the family.”

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, after visiting KC General Hospital to meet the parents of deceased, said: “I am deeply hurt by this incident. We will investigate the matter thoroughly. No one had complained about the damage to the gate, and we had not noticed it until now.”

“We will obtain a report from the concerned authorities. The residents have alleged that poor work was done, but this had not come to the attention of our workers. We will find out where the negligence occurred,” he added.