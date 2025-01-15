Agar mere bhai ko mara na’: Little girl fights with mom to shield younger brother from scolding

The relationship between an elder sister and a younger brother is a beautiful blend of sweet and sour moments. They argue over trivial matters, tease each other endlessly, and occasionally test each other's patience. Yet, beneath the bickering lies a deep bond of love and understanding. The elder sister often assumes the role of a second mother, offering guidance and protection. One such moment was captured on video and has gone viral. It shows a little girl shielding her younger brother from their mother’s scolding. A sister shielding her brother from their mom’s scolding. (Screengrab)

“Sister fought with mother for her younger brother,” an X user wrote while posting the video. In the video, both the kids are seen in tears, with the girl engaged in a screaming match with her mom.

Their mom tells the girl to scold her younger brother for eating soil, but she refuses and threatens, “Papa ko bata dungi.” To comfort her sibling, she even takes a few moments out of the fight to kiss him on the head.

Take a look at the heart-melting video:

Expectedly, the video has touched hearts. While some were totally in awe of the siblings, a few shared their own stories.

An individual wrote, “I have done pitai of boys who troubled my younger brother.” Another added, “I wish I also had a big sister like her!” A third expressed, “How sweet. Lucky brother.” A fourth commented, “I used to fight with my mother for my younger brother.”

Social media is filled with various videos that show this sweet bond perfectly. From a brother getting emotional after seeing his sister in bridal clothes to a sibling shaving his head for his sister battling cancer, these videos are truly heart-touching.