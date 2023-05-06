Flight attendant reacts after seeing brother onboard. Watch

It is a special feeling for a person to board a flight where their loved ones are working as a pilot or a flight attendant. Instagram user Shem is one such person who recently ended up on the same plane where his sister was working as a flight attendant. He captured sweet sibling moments from his journey and posted the video online. The wholesome video is now winning people’s hearts and may have the same effect on you too. The image shows the Instagram user with his flight attendant sister.(Instagram/@sam_rajalim21)

“Flight attendant Is your sister,” he wrote along with two heart emoticons. The video opens to show him entering the flight and taking his designated seat. Soon the video shows his sister making safety announcements. The clip also captures his sister’s swift but sweet reaction while looking at him.

Take a look at the video:

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“So cute,” posted an Instagram user. “This is the most adorable sibling video I have seen today!! Lots of love to you both!!” shared another. “Now you can ask for a glass of water and she won't be able to fight over it,” joked a third. “You are lucky bro,” commented a fourth. “Someday me and my elder brother. I hope so,” expressed a fifth. “My brother travelled like that. It's the best feeling when your sibling is on flight,” wrote a sixth.