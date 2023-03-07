Three-year-old boy saves toddler sibling from choking, video goes viral

A three-year-old boy is receiving tons of love from netizens after a video showing him saving his younger sibling was shared online. The video shows how the little one acted quickly once he realised that his toddler sibling started choking.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. It captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Twitter. “Handled that without breaking a sweat,” a Twitter user shared while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a text overlay that reads, “When your three year old handles the hell out of being a big brother”. The video opens to show the little ones playing. Within moments, the elder kid stops and gets hold of his sibling. He then forces the toddler to open their mouth, so he could take out a piece of toy they were trying to eat.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and gathered over 2.7 million views. Additionally, the share has also accumulated tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“There needs to be an OLDEST DAY!” posted a Twitter user. “The realisation leading up to the head snatch is top tier,” expressed another. “Heroooooo,” commented a third. “He went from 3 to 40 years old in a heartbeat. Good job young man!” shared a fourth. “His fast reaction mixed with calmness suggests he’s had to rescue his baby brother many times,” wrote a fifth.