Brother uses first pay cheque to buy sneakers for younger sibling. Watch how the kid reacts

An emotional video capturing the reaction of a kid to his brother gifting him a pair of sneakers was recently posted online. The wonderful video is winning hearts and there is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too. The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement along with a descriptive caption.

“Using proceeds from the first paycheck from his first job ever, this brother gifts his younger sibling brand new socks & sneakers. An emotional surprise,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to shows the elder brother waking up the younger one from sleep and handing him a packet. As the kid opens the gift, he gets surprised to see that it is a pair of sneakers and socks. The video shows the kid trying out the gifts and in between hugging his brother repeatedly.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 2.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered several comments. Many couldn’t stop talking about the love between the brothers.

“That’s a core memory right there,” wrote an Instagram user. “PROTECT THESE KIDS AT ALL COST!! THEY ARE OUR TREASURE! hardworking, kind, loving and selfless! Their parents are doing great!” expressed another. “What truly makes this video special is the kid’s gratitude. If he didn’t appreciate it and didn’t show how grateful he was, the video would be completely different. Always show gratitude,” commented a third. “I’m not crying, I’m not crying,” shared a fourth.