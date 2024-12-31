Man tears Indian Railway seat cover, throws it out of moving train for Reels. Internet demands action

Indian Railways often finds itself in the spotlight for issues such as overcrowding, lack of cleanliness, and inconsistent food quality. However, passenger vandalism remains another significant challenge, as highlighted by a recent viral video that has left netizens fuming. Man tore seat cover on train for a reel(X/@MrSinha_)

Man caught tearing seat cover for social media Reel

In the viral clip, a young man is seen tearing a seat cover inside an Indian Railway coach and throwing it out of the window of a moving train. The incident, which appears to have occurred at night, shows the man smiling during the act, seemingly performing for a social media reel. The video has sparked widespread criticism, with many calling it a blatant act of vandalism and environmental harm due to littering.

The video, shared on social media platform X by user Mr. Sinha, was captioned, “The same person will later speak to a YouTuber, blaming the government and complaining about the poor condition of railways.” Indian Railways is yet to issue an official response to the incident.

Earlier vandalism at UP’s Basti railway station

This is not an isolated incident of passenger vandalism. A similar case was reported earlier at Basti railway station in Uttar Pradesh, where passengers vandalised the Antyodaya Express. Frustrated over locked doors, they resorted to using stones to shatter the glass on the train’s entry doors. A viral video shows individuals dismantling window grills and using the openings to enter the train.

“Angry passengers pelted stones at the coach due to non-opening of the gate of 15101 Antyodaya Express at Mankapur railway station, which broke the glass and caused a stampede in the train, the train was going from Chhapra to Mumbai,” read the caption of another X post.

Officials blame overcrowding for the incident

According to The Times of India, railway officials stated that overcrowding led to the chaos. “Since the train was exceedingly overcrowded, the passengers inside had secured the coach from within to prevent additional boardings. This action infuriated passengers waiting to board the train at Basti railway station,” officials said.

Such acts of vandalism not only damage public property but also compromise passenger safety, further exacerbating the challenges faced by Indian Railways.