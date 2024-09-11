Man smashes Vande Bharat’s window with hammer, video goes viral amid incidents of train sabotage

A video of a man hitting a window pane of a stationary Vande Bharat train has gone viral on social media. It sparked a debate among X users, with some saying that the man should be punished and others claiming that he was hitting the window to repair it. This video and the discussion around it come at a time when several incidents of train sabotage have been reported across India. The image shows a man smashing the window pane of a Vande Bharat train with a hammer. (Screengrab)

The video is being shared by many across various social media platforms, like this X post, where an individual wrote a caption in Tamil while posting the visual. When translated, it reads, “Vande Bharat train smashing by a mystery man. Anyone know where this happened and what happened?”

In the video, a man is seen standing in front of a train window. With a hammer, he keeps hitting the window pane until cracks start appearing.

Take a look at the video that has sparked a controversy:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 1.5 lakh views and accumulated over 1,200 likes. It has also prompted people to share varied comments.

What did X users say about this video?

An individual wrote, "Dear sir, Please Confirm the news before posting. It is one of the processes of changing the cracked window glass. He is trying to break the cracked glass to remove it." Another joined, "Train is in the Coach Care Centre, not at the platform. He is smashing the glass because they need to replace it. He's just the worker for the contractor assigned to replace the glass window."

However, not everyone agrees with this theory that the man is breaking the window to repair it.

Like this person who commented, "He must be booked and jailed for 10-15 years for destroying the public property." Another expressed, "He should be arrested ASAP."

Recent incidents of train sabotage:

An LPG cylinder was placed between Shivrajpur and Bilhaurin in Kanpur. Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express, ferrying thousands of passengers, came to a halt after hitting it. However, a major tragedy was averted thanks to a loco pilot's timely alert about the cylinder placed on tracks. Reportedly, "a bottle of petrol, matchboxes and a suspicious bag containing a gunpowder-like substance" was also found in the area, hinting at a sabotage attempt.

Just a few hours ago, authorities found two cement blocks on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor tracks. It is suspected that the blocks were placed to derail a loaded goods train.