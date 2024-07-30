Vande Bharat Express turns into boxing ring after passenger served non-veg food, co-passengers come to waiter’s rescue

A passenger travelling on the Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to Ranchi ordered a vegetarian meal. However, he was mistakenly served non-vegetarian food. The passenger didn’t read the label on the food and consumed a portion. He soon realised that he had eaten non-veg food and became enraged, physically assaulting the waiter - slapping him twice. Vande Bharat Express passenger slaps staff member after being served non-veg food. (X/@itsmekunal07)

“Vande Bharat, by mistake, served non-veg food to an old person. He didn't see instructions and ate the food. Being vegetarian, he realised it tastes like non-veg, so he got furious and gave two tight slaps to the waiter,” reads the caption to the videos shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The videos show the passengers and catering staff on the Vande Bharat train standing in the aisle. A few passengers on the train can be heard saying, “Maafi maang [say sorry],” repeatedly to the man who slapped the staff over non-veg food.

Take a look at the post below:

The videos, which were shared on July 27, are being widely circulated on social media platforms. Many even shared their thoughts on the videos.

Check out how people reacted to these videos here:

“It is assault. The person should be booked,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The whole point of vegetarianism is non-violence, and if you are hitting people, you are actually in violation of the non-violence.”

“Please book a case on senior citizens. This attitude towards railway workers is not accepted. He should be punished for sure. In parallel, please take action against the staff who served non-veg to the passenger,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Railway should also have a passenger blacklisting system like aviation.”

“The old man did wrong by slapping the waiter. The guy in the red T-shirt also did wrong by hitting the old man on the head and shoulder. Both should be punished,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined: “The elderly man has no right to slap a waiter for supplying him with a meal that is not appropriate for him. The meal package is well-marked for vegetarians or non-vegetarians. If he ignores it, it is his mistake. A slap cannot punish his own mistake. He must apologise to the waiter.”