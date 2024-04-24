Boy throws stones at Vande Bharat Express train window, people condemn his act of vandalism

A video that has caught the attention of numerous people on social media shows a teenager throwing stones at a Vande Bharat Express train. The train was travelling from Prayagraj Junction in Uttar Pradesh to Gorakhpur when it made a halt in a suburban area. It was during this halt that the minor started hurling stones at the train. The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media and has sparked outrage among people who are condemning the act of vandalism. Snapshot of the kid throwing stones at the train.

The video was shared on Reddit by the handle "Deucaleeon". It shows a child coming near the train with a stone in his hand. Then, he throws it at the train and runs away. A passenger from inside the train recorded the incident. (Also Read: Viral: Man reviews food served on Vande Bharat Express, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw)

While sharing the video, "Deucaleeon" wrote in the caption of the post, "22550 PRYJ to GKP. On the outskirts of Raebarelli, a kid was throwing stones repeatedly at my window."

Watch the video here:

Posts from the indianrailways

community on Reddit

This post was shared on April 24. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 600 upvotes. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Netizens slam Southern Railways for promoting video of 12 women singing on Vande Bharat Express train)

Here's how people reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, "What do they get by doing such stuff."

A second shared, "Clown kid. He should be reminded that actions have consequences."

"My question is, why are they throwing stones at the train? Like isme kaunsa entertainment hai? (Like what kind of entertainment is this?)" said a third.

"This is why you need education for parents as well as kids," commented a fourth.

A fifth added, "They are just kids. And kids do stupid things. But yes, someone should tell them doing this is wrong."