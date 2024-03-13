Netizens slam Southern Railways for promoting video of 12 women singing on Vande Bharat Express train

The official X handle of Southern Railways shared a video of a group of women singing on the Vande Bharat Express train going from Chennai to Mysuru. In the caption of the post, Southern Railways called it a 'symphony of the joy'. However, soon after the video went viral, netizens expressed opposing views. Snapshot of the women singing in the Vande Bharat Express train. (X/@Southern Railways)

"A symphony of joy aboard the #Chennai - #Mysuru Vande Bharat Express! Witness the enchanting moments as these young ladies turn their journey into a delightful musical escapade with their sweet songs," wrote Southern Railways in the caption. (Also Read: Two Vande Bharat trains to depart from both ends around same time)

The video shows 12 women singing a song. A few can also be seen singing the song by looking at the lyrics from their phones.

This video was shared on March 12. Since being posted, it has garnered more than six lakh views. The video also gained close to 2,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Viral: Man reviews food served on Vande Bharat Express, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw)

An individual wrote, "How much extra do I have to pay to shut up such passengers creating a public nuisance? Are you encouraging this behaviour? What if somebody just wants to sleep in this modern, silent-operation train?"

A second said, "Honestly, irritating. They can wear headphones and listen to their song, or maybe get down and do group activities. If I am paying a premium to travel, I need a good and comfortable sleep, streaming music of my personal choice through headphones. Don't make this a new normal."

"It is not a symphony. It noise to fellow passengers who did not pay to get into this chaotic circus," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Please stop promoting these things because already there is a big nuisance of influencers/ vloggers/ loud sound from phones on trains spoiling the peaceful travel."

A fifth shared, "I think railways should stop such noise inside. Why would people prefer noisy trains? People want to travel in peace on the general trains. Specific tour compartments booked by a group may enjoy these, not others. Ashwini Vaishnaw, I think these are not to be encouraged."