Viral: Man reviews food served on Vande Bharat Express, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw

X user Kapil took to the microblogging platform to share his experience of the food served onboard a Vande Bharat Express train. He shared a picture of the meal served on the train, along with a sarcastic remark. He also tagged Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways of India, in the tweet. Snapshot of the food given on Vande Bharat Express. (X/@Kapil)

"Thank you @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for providing healthy food with no oil and mirch masala on the Vande Bharat train," wrote Kapil in his tweet. Alongside, he shared a picture of a chickpeas curry. (Also Read: Railway bureaucrat shares pic of kids sitting on food trays in Vande Bharat, says he blames…)

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on February 19. Since being posted, it has garnered over 2.1 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were stunned to see the dish and even asked, 'What is this?'

Here's how others reacted:

An individual wrote, "What is this? Boiled chana [chickpea] in panipuri water."

A second posted, "First, I thought it was rasgulla, then when I zoomed in, I noticed it’s chola."

"This looks terrible," commented a third.

A fourth said, "What the hell is even that?"

Earlier, another X user, Akash Keshari, expressed his disappointment with the food served on a train.

He tweeted about the incident and wrote, "@indianrailway__, @AshwiniVaishnaw, @VandeBharatExp Hi sir, I am on a journey with 22416 from NDLS to BSB. The food that was served is smelling and very dirty food quality. Kindly refund me all the money. These vendors are spoiling the brand name of Vande Bharat Express." He also posted pictures of the food.