 Viral: Man reviews food served on Vande Bharat Express, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Viral: Man reviews food served on Vande Bharat Express, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw

Viral: Man reviews food served on Vande Bharat Express, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 20, 2024 01:54 PM IST

The X user shared a picture of the meal served on the train, along with a sarcastic remark. Take a look at his tweet here.

X user Kapil took to the microblogging platform to share his experience of the food served onboard a Vande Bharat Express train. He shared a picture of the meal served on the train, along with a sarcastic remark. He also tagged Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways of India, in the tweet.

Snapshot of the food given on Vande Bharat Express. (X/@Kapil)
Snapshot of the food given on Vande Bharat Express. (X/@Kapil)

"Thank you @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for providing healthy food with no oil and mirch masala on the Vande Bharat train," wrote Kapil in his tweet. Alongside, he shared a picture of a chickpeas curry. (Also Read: Railway bureaucrat shares pic of kids sitting on food trays in Vande Bharat, says he blames…)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on February 19. Since being posted, it has garnered over 2.1 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were stunned to see the dish and even asked, 'What is this?'

Here's how others reacted:

An individual wrote, "What is this? Boiled chana [chickpea] in panipuri water."

A second posted, "First, I thought it was rasgulla, then when I zoomed in, I noticed it’s chola."

"This looks terrible," commented a third.

A fourth said, "What the hell is even that?"

Earlier, another X user, Akash Keshari, expressed his disappointment with the food served on a train.

He tweeted about the incident and wrote, "@indianrailway__, @AshwiniVaishnaw, @VandeBharatExp Hi sir, I am on a journey with 22416 from NDLS to BSB. The food that was served is smelling and very dirty food quality. Kindly refund me all the money. These vendors are spoiling the brand name of Vande Bharat Express." He also posted pictures of the food.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On