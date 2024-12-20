Shocking scene caught on cam: Angry passengers shatter glass, vandalise train in UP

A group of passengers in UP's Basti railway station reportedly angry over the locked doors of Antyodaya Express vandalised the train. A viral video of the act shows them using stones to shatter the glass of the entry door. A few were also seen trying to snap the rods placed on the train's windows. A passenger is breaking a glass pane on a train. (Screengrab)

“Angry passengers pelted stones at the coach due to non-opening of the gate of 15101 Antyodaya Express at Mankapur railway station, which broke the glass and caused a stampede in the train, the train was going from Chhapra to Mumbai,” read the caption of an X post of the video.

In the clip, a man takes a big stone out of a passenger’s hand and uses it to shatter the glass on the train’s closed door. A few others dismantle the iron grill of the windowpan. One person even uses the opening to enter the train.

What caused the commotion?

According to the Times of India (TOI), the officials said that people started vandalising after they failed to board the train due to overcrowding.

"Since the train was exceedingly overcrowded, the passengers inside had secured the coach from within to prevent additional boardings. This action infuriated passengers waiting to board the train at Basti railway station,” said official sources.

What did authorities say?

Addressing the incident, the senior divisional security commissioner of Northeastern Railway, Chandra Mohan Mishra, told the outlet, “We have the footage of the vandalism, and our teams are attempting to establish the identity of the men involved in the matter.”

Reportedly, the incident took place late Tuesday night around 10:30 pm. No arrests have been made yet.