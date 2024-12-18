Naked man enters ladies compartment of Mumbai local. Video captures passengers’ reaction

A naked man entered the ladies compartment of a Mumbai local train on Monday evening, sparking panic and anger among passengers. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday evening when the AC local was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan. Railways personnel say the man was mentally ill and boarded the train by mistake. A naked man entered the ladies coach of an AC local in Mumbai(X/@Chinmayjagtap18)

The sequence of events

The naked man boarded the ladies compartment of the Central Railways local around 4.11 pm on Monday, December 16. According to the Times of India, he entered the train when it stopped at Ghatkopar station.

His presence sparked anger and commotion on the train and women in the compartment asked him to get out. The man apparently refused to leave. However, hearing the shouting and commotion, the motorman brought the train to a halt.

The women called the TC who was present in the adjoining bogie. The TC eventually got the man to leave at the next station.

Video goes viral

A video of the incident has been widely circulated online. It shows women asking the naked man to deboard the train. Chants of “Neeche utro (get down),” are audible in the footage, which shows the man standing near the doorway.

The video also shows a Railways personnel pushing the man out. This did not go over well on social media, where many pointed out that the man likely suffered from mental health issues and should have received help.

Lata Argade, a railway activist who received a video of the Mumbai incident from a passenger, said that the incident raised questions about safety and security. Argade pointed out that the man was able to board the train from a busy station like Ghatkopar without any problem.

Railway officials say that the man was mentally unstable. Government Railway Police (GRP) caught him immediately, helped him into some clothes and left him outside the station.