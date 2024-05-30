Residents write to Central Railways opposing relocation of Wadala station canteen

Mumbai: Residents of Wadala have written to the general manager of Central Railway (CR) raising concerns over plans to relocate the canteen outside Wadala station and the station manager’s office. Mumbai, India. May 29, 2024:Central Railway shifted the Wadala railway station canteen and Station Master's office for platform repair work. May 29, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The Wadala station is being renovated under the Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat scheme, which includes redeveloping 1,275 railway stations across the country. Under the redevelopment plan, the canteen outside the station is being moved to the corner of platform 1, while the station manager’s office will shift to the first floor. The renovation is currently underway with a budget of ₹23 crore.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

However, local residents have written to CR opposing the relocations. They said the canteen is conveniently located right outside the station, serving as a meeting point and a spot for commuters to grab a quick bite while waiting for their trains.

“The canteen has been a great boon in the scorching heat of the summer and has always remained a place for a quick meal in the busy life of Mumbai. We have been commuting in locals for last 54 years and have seen many incidences on platform, where people have fallen due to epileptic attack or have fainted due to various reasons and an approachable canteen has always provided support in terms of water or drink or onions for epileptic patients,” reads the letter written by members of the Wadala Welfare Residents Group (WWRG).

Urmil Kumar, president of WWRG, said that the canteen has also served as a shelter for women at night and a place to get water during emergencies in the summer. “Now that it is being shifted to the other corner of the station, it is going to be very difficult for commuters to find it or even reach it for any emergencies,” he added.

Sujit Bhaskar, a resident of Wadala, said relocating the station manager’s office to the first floor is also going to cause an issue for the commuters. “How will the public ever know where to find the station manager’s office if it is not at the centre of the station. One has to go all the way to the first floor to approach the station manager for their enquiries and emergencies.”

When contacted, CR officials said, “Food stalls are being shifted to the ends [of the platform] to ease passenger movement at this station.”