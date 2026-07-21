Hospitality With A Heart: The Significance of this moment

When my husband, Lalit Suri, and I built our first hotel, The LaLiT, New Delhi, our vision was to create a hospitality company that embodied the spirit of India. As proud Indians, we wanted our Hotels to reflect the rich culture, timeless traditions and warmth that define India. Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managaing Director, LaLit Suri Hospitality Group

We named the company Bharat Hotels with the belief that the world should experience the distinct character of Indian hospitality. That vision continues to guide us even today. And it is this vision that inspires our newest chapter: #HospitalityWithAHeart.

Over the years, three values have continuously driven our journey. They have influenced every hotel we have built, every team member we have taken on board & every guest we have welcomed. Today, we are celebrating the 3 pillars of our identity; Homegrown, Inclusive and Sustainable.

Homegrown means celebrating India in its truest form. The LaLiT is proudly Indian, with every experience rooted in the traditions, warmth and generosity that have defined our culture for centuries.

For us, Atithi Devo Bhava is much more than just a rhetorical saying. It is a value engrained in us, the belief that every guest deserves to be welcomed with warmth, respect and care. When our teams greet you with a Namaskar, it is a gesture of respect and the timeless spirit of Indian hospitality. It comes straight from the heart.

Every LaLiT hotel is inspired by the destination it calls home. Our commitment to heartfelt hospitality is the same everywhere, yet every LaLiT hotel tells the unique story of the place it belongs to. Whether you are in Srinagar, Goa or Kolkata, each property celebrates the soul of its surroundings through its cuisine, architecture, art and local craftsmanship. Every experience invites our guests to discover the heritage, culture and stories of the place they are visiting.

Inclusion & hospitality go hand in hand. It begins with making people feel welcome, valued and completely at ease. Each person who walks through our doors carries a different story, a different journey, a different background and has different expectations. Creating a space where each individual feels respected & accepted is our earnest endeavour. That philosophy extends to our team members. Through the Keshav Suri Foundation and The LaLiT's commitment to inclusive employment, we have created opportunities for more than 2,000 members of the LGBTQIA+ community through skilling, employment and empowerment initiatives. We have also welcomed persons with disabilities, acid attack warriors, neurodivergent individuals and people from diverse and often underrepresented communities into our family. We believe that dignity, opportunity and respect enrich every workplace and every community.

For us, inclusion is simply a way of life. It lives in every smile, every Namaskar and every interaction that quietly says, "You belong here." Those words have the power to make someone feel truly at home, and that is the experience we strive to create every single day.

Sustainability, to me, is an expression of gratitude. Every destination that welcomes us with its people, culture and natural beauty also entrusts us with a shared responsibility to preserve it for generations to come.

At The LaLiT, caring for the environment has always been woven into the way we think and operate. It is reflected in countless everyday decisions and in long-term commitments that continue to shape our future.

Over the years, we have planted more than twenty lakh trees across the country. Six of our properties operate with a net-zero carbon footprint, our kitchens celebrate fresh produce grown on our partner farms, and our zero-waste kitchens and cafeterias ensure that every resource is used thoughtfully and responsibly. These initiatives reflect our belief that hospitality flourishes when we care equally for our guests, team members, communities and the environment that sustains us all.

As I look back on this journey, I realise that every milestone, every hotel and every achievement has been guided by one purpose, to make people feel welcomed, valued and cared for.

We want every guest to leave The LaLiT carrying something more than a memory of a beautiful stay. We want them to take with them a feeling of warmth, a sense of belonging and the comfort of knowing they are welcome as they are.

Hospitality With A Heart is a promise we have honoured for decades, a responsibility we cherish every day and a legacy we are proud to pass on.



The author of this article is Dr Jyotsna Suri