'India is not for beginners': Passenger makes hammock between berths on overcrowded train. Watch

An undated video of a packed train has grabbed the internet's attention, showcasing a resourceful passenger who ingeniously crafted a hammock-like seat for a more comfortable journey. The clip demonstrates the lengths to which people will go to secure a bit of personal space in the hustle and bustle of public transport. A viral video showed a passenger weaving a hammock in a packed train, amusing fellow commuters. (X/@gaju_gade)

(Also read: Passenger sleeps in makeshift hammock on a crowded train)

A creative solution for comfort

The video captures the moment when a passenger begins weaving a cot between two berths using a rope to create a makeshift seat or sleeping spot. As the man skillfully constructs his unique seating arrangement, fellow commuters gaze on in amusement. While it's not uncommon for travellers to employ bedsheets for improvised seating solutions, this particular instance marks a novel approach to maximising comfort in cramped conditions.

However, HT.com cannot independently verify when or where the video was taken.

Watch the clip here:

Previous viral moments on public transport

This isn’t the first time social media has been abuzz with viral train-related content. Earlier, another video featuring passengers sleeping on a crowded train garnered significant interest, showcasing a scene where one individual found solace in a makeshift hammock made from a bedsheet. This particular clip, shared by Instagram user Hathim Ismayil, depicted the train's interior filled with passengers, many of whom were attempting to catch some rest in the narrow aisles.

Check out the clip here:

The original caption, penned in Malayalam and later translated into English, reads, "A local trip," aptly summarising the reality of daily commutes in packed trains. The striking visuals of passengers sprawled across the aisles, coupled with the inventive hammock setup, reflect the resourcefulness of individuals navigating the often chaotic experience of public transport.

(Also read: Man twerks mid-air while hanging from Mumbai local train's bar. Internet unimpressed)

These viral videos serve as a light-hearted reminder of the realities of train travel, where creativity and adaptability often come into play.