Passenger sleeps in makeshift hammock on a crowded train

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 25, 2023 08:17 AM IST

A video shared on Instagram shows a passenger sleeping in a hammock he made using a bedsheet.

A video showing passengers sleeping inside a crowded train has gone viral. The clip has captured the attention of netizens as it shows one of the passengers sleeping in a makeshift hammock.

The image shows a passenger sleeping in a makeshift hammock. (Instagram/@hathim_ismayil)
Instagram user Hathim Ismayil posted the video. The caption, originally written in Malayalam, when translated into English, reads, “A local trip.” The video opens to show the train filled with passengers, with many sleeping on the passage of the coach. Among them, one person is seen sleeping in a makeshift hammock made using a bedsheet.

Take a look at this viral video below:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 9.5 million views. The share has also received tons of likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“His trust in the blanket is more than we think,” wrote an Instagram user. “Salute bro,” added another. “Bro used 200% of his brain,” joined a third. “It’s an experience,” commented a fourth. A few also reacted to the video using emoticons.

