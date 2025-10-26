IIT student lands Amazon job, father’s reply leaves internet in splits: ‘Just Indian parents’
A father’s one-word reaction to his son’s first job has gone viral, with users calling it relatable.
A student’s excitement over landing his first job was met with a reply that left the internet in splits.
An IIT BHU graduate, Shivanshu Ranjan, who recently secured a pre-placement offer for an SDE-1 role, shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his father on X (formerly Twitter).
In the message, Ranjan texted his father: “Job lag gaya, Amazon me (I’ve got a job in Amazon),” expecting a more enthusiastic response, but his father’s reply was a simple “ok.”
The post has sparked conversations about Indian parenting, where understated approval often speaks louder than words.
“Typical dad response after I got job,” the caption of the post reads.
Also Read: Redditor reveals the cold email strategy that led to an internship: ‘It really can open doors...'
Check out the post here:
Ranjan told HT.com that he has recently got his first job. He clarified that it was a pre-placement offer for an SDE-1 role and mentioned that he is a chemical engineering graduate from IIT BHU.
Also Read: 'Aaj mai co-founder ban gaya': Indian man shares emotional messages sent to late best friend, post goes viral
Here's how people reacted to the post:
The post quickly went viral, with people across social media sharing their reactions. Many found the father’s simple “ok” hilarious and relatable, recalling similar experiences with their own parents.
One of the users commented, “My father would leave me on seen.”
A second user commented, “Your father has seen it all, maybe that's why it doesn't excite him. Yours will be the same reaction after some years.”
A third user, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Just Indian parents. Similar response you'd get from a jealous friend."
“That OK has a way bigger emotion which WhatsApp has no capability to explain,” another user commented.
Some X users appreciated the simplicity and honesty of the father’s reaction.