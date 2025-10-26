IIT student lands Amazon job, father’s reply leaves internet in splits: ‘Just Indian parents’

A student’s excitement over landing his first job was met with a reply that left the internet in splits. An IIT BHU graduate recently shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his father.(Pexels/Representational Image)

An IIT BHU graduate, Shivanshu Ranjan, who recently secured a pre-placement offer for an SDE-1 role, shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his father on X (formerly Twitter).

In the message, Ranjan texted his father: “Job lag gaya, Amazon me (I’ve got a job in Amazon),” expecting a more enthusiastic response, but his father’s reply was a simple “ok.”

The post has sparked conversations about Indian parenting, where understated approval often speaks louder than words.

“Typical dad response after I got job,” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the post here:

Ranjan told HT.com that he has recently got his first job. He clarified that it was a pre-placement offer for an SDE-1 role and mentioned that he is a chemical engineering graduate from IIT BHU.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post quickly went viral, with people across social media sharing their reactions. Many found the father’s simple “ok” hilarious and relatable, recalling similar experiences with their own parents.

One of the users commented, “My father would leave me on seen.”

A second user commented, “Your father has seen it all, maybe that's why it doesn't excite him. Yours will be the same reaction after some years.”

A third user, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Just Indian parents. Similar response you'd get from a jealous friend."

“That OK has a way bigger emotion which WhatsApp has no capability to explain,” another user commented.

Some X users appreciated the simplicity and honesty of the father’s reaction.