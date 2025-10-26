Redditor reveals the cold email strategy that led to an internship: ‘It really can open doors...'

Landing a good internship these days can be challenging, especially without contacts or references. Recently, one Redditor shared how cold emails became the key to securing a valuable internship. With few connections and no high-profile references, the Redditor began sending cold emails to startups.(Pexels/Representational Image)

With few connections and no high-profile references, the Redditor (@Top_Recording_7962) began sending cold emails to startups. Out of 40 emails, only five replied, but one response led to a successful internship.

"I got my internship through cold emails - here’s what actually worked," the caption of the post reads.

Emails that open doors:

According to the post, the Redditor emphasised the importance of keeping emails short, clear, and personalised. Rather than sending generic messages, taking the time to mention why a specific company or role is appealing can make a noticeable difference.

"I didn’t have many contacts or fancy references, so I started cold emailing startups. Out of 40 emails, only 5 replied, but one turned into a great internship... It really can open doors," the Redditor adds.

Cold emails, while sometimes overlooked, can offer a direct way to reach companies and present oneself professionally.

The Redditor’s advice to job seekers is simple: don’t underestimate the power of a concise, personalised email. Even if most emails do not receive a response, the few that do can create meaningful opportunities.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Top_Recording_7962/Reddit)

Nowadays, many people seek innovative ways to make their applications stand out.

With so many candidates applying for the same roles, creative approaches like personalised emails, innovative portfolios, or attention-grabbing proposals often catch a recruiter’s eye.

Student impresses CEO instantly:

Recently, a Tech CEO went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after hiring a college student just five minutes into a conversation, praising the applicant’s courage and honesty.

Sandi Slonjsak, CEO of Code Of Us, shared that the student impressed with determination and a willingness to learn. The student sent an open letter application, despite there being no job openings, and openly admitted to knowing nothing.