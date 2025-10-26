Redditor reveals the cold email strategy that led to an internship: ‘It really can open doors...'
A Redditor secured an internship through a well-crafted cold email.
Landing a good internship these days can be challenging, especially without contacts or references. Recently, one Redditor shared how cold emails became the key to securing a valuable internship.
With few connections and no high-profile references, the Redditor (@Top_Recording_7962) began sending cold emails to startups. Out of 40 emails, only five replied, but one response led to a successful internship.
"I got my internship through cold emails - here’s what actually worked," the caption of the post reads.
Emails that open doors:
According to the post, the Redditor emphasised the importance of keeping emails short, clear, and personalised. Rather than sending generic messages, taking the time to mention why a specific company or role is appealing can make a noticeable difference.
"I didn’t have many contacts or fancy references, so I started cold emailing startups. Out of 40 emails, only 5 replied, but one turned into a great internship... It really can open doors," the Redditor adds.
Also Read: Intern stuns with bold first-day email to CEO: ‘Have you tried increasing revenue?’
Cold emails, while sometimes overlooked, can offer a direct way to reach companies and present oneself professionally.
The Redditor’s advice to job seekers is simple: don’t underestimate the power of a concise, personalised email. Even if most emails do not receive a response, the few that do can create meaningful opportunities.
Check out the post here:
Nowadays, many people seek innovative ways to make their applications stand out.
With so many candidates applying for the same roles, creative approaches like personalised emails, innovative portfolios, or attention-grabbing proposals often catch a recruiter’s eye.
Also Read: Tech CEO hires college student after 5-minute chat: ‘She’s willing to work as an animal'
Student impresses CEO instantly:
Recently, a Tech CEO went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after hiring a college student just five minutes into a conversation, praising the applicant’s courage and honesty.
Sandi Slonjsak, CEO of Code Of Us, shared that the student impressed with determination and a willingness to learn. The student sent an open letter application, despite there being no job openings, and openly admitted to knowing nothing.