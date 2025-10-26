Search
Sun, Oct 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Redditor reveals the cold email strategy that led to an internship: ‘It really can open doors...'

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Oct 26, 2025 12:20 pm IST

A Redditor secured an internship through a well-crafted cold email.

Landing a good internship these days can be challenging, especially without contacts or references. Recently, one Redditor shared how cold emails became the key to securing a valuable internship.

With few connections and no high-profile references, the Redditor began sending cold emails to startups.(Pexels/Representational Image)
With few connections and no high-profile references, the Redditor began sending cold emails to startups.(Pexels/Representational Image)

With few connections and no high-profile references, the Redditor (@Top_Recording_7962) began sending cold emails to startups. Out of 40 emails, only five replied, but one response led to a successful internship.

"I got my internship through cold emails - here’s what actually worked," the caption of the post reads.

Emails that open doors:

According to the post, the Redditor emphasised the importance of keeping emails short, clear, and personalised. Rather than sending generic messages, taking the time to mention why a specific company or role is appealing can make a noticeable difference.

"I didn’t have many contacts or fancy references, so I started cold emailing startups. Out of 40 emails, only 5 replied, but one turned into a great internship... It really can open doors," the Redditor adds.

Also Read: Intern stuns with bold first-day email to CEO: ‘Have you tried increasing revenue?’

Cold emails, while sometimes overlooked, can offer a direct way to reach companies and present oneself professionally.

The Redditor’s advice to job seekers is simple: don’t underestimate the power of a concise, personalised email. Even if most emails do not receive a response, the few that do can create meaningful opportunities.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Top_Recording_7962/Reddit)
Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Top_Recording_7962/Reddit)

Nowadays, many people seek innovative ways to make their applications stand out.

With so many candidates applying for the same roles, creative approaches like personalised emails, innovative portfolios, or attention-grabbing proposals often catch a recruiter’s eye.

Also Read: Tech CEO hires college student after 5-minute chat: ‘She’s willing to work as an animal'

Student impresses CEO instantly:

Recently, a Tech CEO went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after hiring a college student just five minutes into a conversation, praising the applicant’s courage and honesty.

Sandi Slonjsak, CEO of Code Of Us, shared that the student impressed with determination and a willingness to learn. The student sent an open letter application, despite there being no job openings, and openly admitted to knowing nothing.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Redditor reveals the cold email strategy that led to an internship: ‘It really can open doors...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On