Intern stuns with bold first-day email to CEO: ‘Have you tried increasing revenue?’

Most interns spend their first day getting to know the team and settling into their new role. But one intern decided to take a different route by emailing the CEO with a simple piece of advice: “Have you tried increasing revenue?” Arrow Payments CEO Roshan Patel posted a screenshot of the intern’s email online.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Roshan Patel, CEO and founder of Arrow Payments, shared a screenshot of the email on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “We hired a college intern. Today is his first day. Here's what he just sent me.”

In the email, the intern wrote, “Hey, I had a quick idea for the company, sorry if this was already brought up, but have we tried increasing revenue?”

The internet was quick to spot the humour. X users responded with sarcastic comments, calling it the kind of “genius” advice CEOs have been waiting for. Some even joked, “Why hasn’t anyone thought of that before?”

This viral intern email is just one example of how younger professionals aren’t afraid to speak up, even to the CEO. While their style may sometimes raise eyebrows, it’s also sparking conversations about openness and creativity.

Check out the viral post here:

The post was shared on July 29, 2025, and has since gone viral, attracting more than 11 million views and numerous comments.

Internet reacts:

X users reacted with a mix of sarcasm, laughter, and playful disbelief. Many users appreciated the intern with mock seriousness, calling the advice “groundbreaking” and joking that CEOs everywhere must be taking notes. Comments like “Finally, someone solved capitalism” and “Why didn’t anyone think of that before?” filled the replies.

One of the users, Sonia Tam, commented, “Did you hug him or fire him?”

A second user, @DurkMcgurkin, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Next email... sorry if someone has already brought this up but... have you tried lowering your expenses?”.

Another user, @digicritics, commented, “So, have you tried? Or gonna fire him as part of revenue increase campaign?”

While some users admired the intern’s confidence, most were simply entertained by the bold simplicity of the suggestion.