Millionaire CEO reveals the questions that help identify red flags in a job interview

CEO of American restaurant chain Denny’s, Kelli Valade has revealed the red flags she looks out for during hiring, by asking critical questions to job seekers. A restaurant industry veteran of over 30 years, the millionaire CEO often chooses to ask simple-looking questions to candidates but uses their answers to determine if they would be a good fit or not. The CEO asks simple-looking questions to candidates but uses their answers to determine if they would be a good fit or not.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Talking to Fortune, Valade revealed that once the interview is over, she makes sure to ask the candidate what questions they have for her. She recommends that every job seeker prepare one or two thoughtful questions, but not more than that. She explains that this small exercise helps the interviewer understand that you did your homework and are seriously interested in the role.

She also poses easy or expected questions but follows them up with thoughtful queries that help her determine a person's strengths and weaknesses. "What would they say makes you most effective at what you do? Typically, candidates are pretty well equipped to answer that question," she said.

However, once the candidates have given their explanations, she inquires how they can become more effective at what they do.

“Which basically is saying, what are your weaknesses? And there you’d be amazed at how many people can’t answer that, or would say, ‘I’ve not thought about it.’ And so really what you’re saying is, ‘I’ve not thought about my weaknesses.’” she explained.

Valade claims that humility, recognising weaknesses and asking thoughtful questions can set job candidates apart in an interview.

Valade, who started her career at 16 as a hostess at TJ’s Big Boy, climbed the corporate ladder in human resources, dreaming of becoming a chief people officer one day.

However, when she was asked to become Chili’s chief operations officer, she admits she was overcome by self-doubt. “I didn’t think I could do that at the time. I thought, I think you’re looking for the wrong person here. I don’t know. My first instinct was, I’m not sure I know how to do that.”

However, she advised those in her position to push forward and dispel those doubts. “Push yourself and challenge yourself on why you may not feel like that,” she advised.

After taking over as COO, she became the brand president at Chili’s and later the CEO of Red Lobster. Her journey at Denny’s began in 2022.