CEO shares brutal lesson learned from star employee's exit: ‘Didn’t leave for money’

A powerful LinkedIn post by a CEO has gone viral after highlighting a major corporate mistake that cost the company one of its top employees. Recalling an unforgettable exit interview with a star employee who had given four years to the company, the executive expected to hear the usual reasons, such as a better salary or a bigger title. Instead, the employee revealed she left because a simple, repeated request regarding her workload spent two years disappearing into corporate bureaucracy. The eye-opening departure forced the company to overhaul its internal systems to ensure feedback actually drives real actions. The CEO, in a LinkedIn post, shared what his interaction with the employee taught him. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“An exit interview I couldn't stop replaying. She was one of our best. Four years, promoted twice, the kind of person you build teams around. When she resigned, I sat in on the exit interview expecting the usual - better offer, bigger title. That's not what she said,” wrote CEO Alpesh Vaghasiya on LinkedIn.

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The employee’s answer, however, surprised the CEO. She shared, “I didn't leave for the money,” adding, “I left because I asked for the same thing for two years, and every time it disappeared into a process.”

Turns out, the employee didn’t ask for anything major; she wanted a shift towards such a workload that is more "reasonable and doable”. She communicated this repeatedly to the management and was assured that it would be done. However, the promises faded and nothing changed for her in two years. “Two years of that. Then a competitor asked one good question in an interview, and she was gone.”

The CEO reflected on what stayed with him the most. “Here's the part I couldn't shake. At every step, everyone had done their ‘job’. She raised it. Her manager logged it. The review happened on schedule. No villain, no obvious failure. And we still lost her - because we had a process for recording what people wanted and no system for acting on it.”

“Recording a request feels like responding to it. It isn't. A note nobody's accountable for is just a well-documented no.”

Though the employer lost one of his best employees, the moment triggered a change within the organisation.

“We changed it after her. Every development ask now has an owner and a date - not to guarantee a yes, but to guarantee an answer. ‘We can't do this, and here's why’ is a response people respect. Silence is the one they leave over.”

The CEO expressed, “She taught me that in twenty minutes, on her way out the door. I'd have paid a lot to learn it while she was still staying. When someone on your team asks for something - who owns the answer, and by when?”