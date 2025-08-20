Delhi employee walks out on Day 1 of new job: 'Left laptop on desk, never came back'

An anecdote about an employee who quit on the first day of the job has struck a chord with hundreds of ‘corporate slaves’. The employee joined a Delhi-based startup and worked till lunch. However, during lunch hour, he left his laptop on the desk and calmly walked out of the office – never to return. An Indian employee quit on Day 1 of his new job, walking out of office without an explanation.

The employee initially refused to pick up any calls from the startup trying to reach him. Later, however, he answered a call from the HR and gave a brief explanation about his absence, claiming he simply could not continue working for the company.

“He left his laptop on desk”

The anecdote was shared on the social media platform X by a user who goes by the handle “@Poan__Sapdi”. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the incident.

“A friend told me about this guy who joined a startup here in Delhi. On his very first day, he left his laptop on his desk during lunch and just never came back. He ignored everyone’s calls initially but later picked up HR’s, and just said he cannot work there,” the X user wrote.

The post has garnered thousands of views and a ton of amused comments. Many people in the comments section said they had heard of similar cases.

“Been there done that!” wrote one person. “Many such cases,” another added.

X user Rohit Pandey wrote: “Happens a lot. Secretly, a lot of people plan it - few execute it. I had a guy join with me, quite young and jolly and after lunch he disappeared. The laptop just sat there. Didn't turn up the next day and found from HR that he left.”

“Well real heroes wait for the salary day, and leave it once the salary is credited with proper KT folder in it,” an X user quipped.

