Bengaluru employee who works 16 hours, hasn't taken a holiday in 2.5 years calls himself a 'corporate slave'

A Bengaluru employee has shared a long post on Reddit where he spoke about how being a "corporate slave in India" has impacted his health and other aspects of life. In the post, the person said that he works for over 14 hours daily, and sleeps as late as 2 am. He also said that in nearly three years, since he started working at his current company, he has gained 24 kilos. He shared the post with the caption, "Am I really dying?" The person said that his mother worries about him. (Shutterstock)

Reddit user talks about toxic workplace, late working hours

The Reddit user said even after sleeping late and working such long hours, he always reaches his office by 9 am. "Like most of you, I am also a corporate slave in India, stuck in a toxic work culture since the beginning of my career. It’s been nearly three years now. Every day, I spend 14 to 16 hours working or doing work-related tasks. Since joining in August 2022, I’ve gained 24 kg. My sleep schedule is completely messed up—some nights I sleep at 2 am, some at 11 pm, but I’m always in the office by 9 am," he wrote.

Person says he hasn't taken a break in 2.5 years

The person said that his mother worries about him. He also regretted that even though he has learned a lot, he has "no personal life". "My mother constantly worries and tells me I’m draining myself. I’ve always tried to be honest in my work—meeting deadlines, helping peers, and pushing my limits—often without prioritising my own tasks. Looking back, I can say I’ve learned a lot, but the other side of the coin is painful: I have no personal life. I haven’t travelled anywhere in 2.5 years—not even to Nandi Hills, right here in Bangalore. I’ve neglected my girlfriend terribly, though she’s the only consistent, positive thing I have in my life," he added.

Redditor asks if he's ‘really dying’

The Redditor also shared that he works on most weekends and even cancels his leaves. Though he earns well, he revealed he isn't happy in life. "Now, I feel completely drained. I’m not building a balanced career—I’ve just become the ideal corporate slave. I work most weekends, cancel my leaves, and always put work first. In return, yes, I earn some money, but I don’t feel any happiness when I look back. I don’t have the time or energy to prepare for interviews or even to take a proper break. What should I do now? Am I really dying?" concluded his post.

Internet advises him to take a break, says he is on ‘autopilot’

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "You need a break. You honestly do. No 'change your job' advice. You need a break. It's the easiest and least stressful thing you can do. Depending on how much spare cash you have, your break can be as simple as 'watch a movie with a fav drink' or 'meet a long lost friend' or 'visit family'." A comment read, "I have been there in a similar situation 4 years ago. After feeling exactly like you, I did ask for leave, which was rejected. And the same thing continued for 2 more months, and I was exhausted. Felt like hell. Health was seriously upset and was on treatment for 2 weeks."

Another person commented, "Plan a vacation with your fam or gf. Go to a beach resort and just chill, no walking around or exploring the city. Try getting out of the grind for a while and recharge yourself." A Redditor commented, "You are on autopilot. With a single instruction. Work." "Either you have difficulty in saying no or you haven't kept boundaries between your professional and personal life," a comment read.