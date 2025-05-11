Job applicant rejected for using public transport to get to interview: 'He bashed me'

A job seeker took to Reddit to claim that they were rejected from a job interview simply for using public transport to arrive at the workplace and were berated by the hiring manager over it. A Reddit post revealed a job seeker faced rejection for arriving via public transport,(Representational)

Sharing the bizarre experience, the job seeker wrote a post titled “Nobody will hire you if you use public transport". In the post, they claimed that the potential employer decided to watch on security cameras as they walked to the interview and the conversation they had after meeting began with unsolicited criticism.

“Just had an interview. The boss said they saw me walk up to the building on the cameras. Then asked if I had reliable transport. He bashed me for a few minutes saying I shouldn't be using public transport. That no one will hire me, and he personally never hires people that use it because they won’t show up on time,” the user wrote.

‘Dismissed me’

The employer did not stop there and continued to insult the applicant over their appearance. “Continued to complain about my red hair, and that it made me unprofessional. Asked me no interview questions. Then said they had plenty of applicants so I wouldn't be hearing back, shook my hand, and dismissed me," they wrote.

The post stunned many users online, sparking hundreds of supportive responses. In a follow-up, the applicant said that they were planning to leave a review on Glassdoor but decided not the share the name of the company or the hiring manager.

“I'm not gonna share his name because it's a small industry and I don't want other companies to hear of me retaliating. I am still chuckling at the thought of a tsunami of redditors attacking his LinkedIn though," they added.

Social media reacts

Users on Reddit were baffled by the reason for rejection. "If the job does not require a car to perform its duties, someones method of transport is irrelevent," said one of them.

Another said, "Often I find that they aren't concerned with you showing up on time, they're concerned they can't call you last minute to cover someone."

"In New York City, over 8-10 million people use public transportation daily to commute to work. Forget about dodging a bullet, this guy is living in the stone age," said a third user.