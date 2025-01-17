Infosys CEO asked about low salary hikes, toxic work culture. His response

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh addressed concerns about the company’s toxic work culture at its Q3 earnings call yesterday. Infosys on Thursday announced its fiscal third quarter earnings with a profit of ₹6,806 crore, up 11.46 per cent YoY. Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh addressed concerns about the company's work culture.(YouTube/Infosys)

During the call, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh was asked about the recent spate of allegations about the IT major’s sinking reputation when it comes to salary hikes and work culture. Criticism against Infosys started perhaps with its founder Narayana Murthy’s 2023 remarks on youngsters working 70 hours a week that came under massive backlash.

Over the next few months, thousands of people came forward to accuse Infosys of underpaying employees, claiming that fresher salaries had not increased in over a decade. Social media users also highlighted other systemic issues within the organisation. Most recently, a Pune techie named Bhupendra Vishwakarma took to LinkedIn to reveal that he quit Infosys without another job offer in hand due to several reasons, including but not limited to no financial growth, excessive workload and a toxic work culture with high pressure.

Infosys CEO on work culture criticism

During the Q3 FY25 earnings call, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh was asked about these claims with a special mention to Bhupendra Vishwakarma, whose LinkedIn post has gone viral.

“Bhupendra said a lot of things on LinkedIn, on the culture, the work culture. What are your views on that?” a Moneycontrol reporter asked the CEO.

Parekh responded saying everyone at Infosys is treated fairly.

“In terms of the employee question, within Infosys we have a very clear approach to make sure that everyone is treated fairly. We have a well-defined process of looking at how the performance is driven,” he replied.

“We are equal opportunity in making sure everyone gets the benefit of that. And we hold ourselves to this high standard,” the CEO of the Bengaluru-based IT giant added.

Elsewhere during the press conference, Infosys revealed that it is on track to reach its FY25 target of hiring around 15,000 freshers.