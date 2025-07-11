Indian CEO explains autism to 6-year-old son in viral video, internet lauds his parenting wisdom

A heartwarming video featuring Indian CEO explaining autism to his six-year-old son has gone viral, earning admiration for its sensitive portrayal of parenting and inclusion. Anuj Paul, the CEO of MyFundBox Financial Services, is seen driving with his son Adwik Paul as they discuss one of the boy’s classmates who is on the autism spectrum. An Indian CEO explained autism to his son in a heartfelt video that went viral.(Instagram/adwikpaul)

In the now-viral clip, Paul tells his son, “Aapko pata na special child hai vo” (You know, he’s a special child). Adwik, with childlike curiosity, asks, “Kaise?” (How?). Paul responds, “Usko autism hai, minor autism hai usko” (He has autism, a mild form), prompting Adwik to ask what “minor autism” means. Paul replies, “Aapko lagta hoga na ki thodi alag shararte karta hai vo, dhyan nahi de pata jab bolte hai kuch... toh uske liye doctor k paas treatment chal raha hai” (You must’ve noticed he acts a little differently, doesn’t focus when spoken to… he’s undergoing treatment for that).

Gentle parenting, powerful impact

The conversation takes a poignant turn when Paul shares, “Kal na mujhe pata laga tha iss wajah se koi bye nahi karta use jate waqt” (Yesterday I found out that no one says goodbye to him when they leave). Adwik replies, “Main karta hoon, lekin kabhi kabhi bhool jaata hoon” (I do, but sometimes I forget). Paul gently urges, “Roj karni hai beta, usko bahut bura lagta hai” (You must say it every day, he feels really bad).

Paul continues to guide his son toward empathy: “Friendship karni hai usse, usko accha feel karwana hai” (Be friends with him, make him feel good), and concludes with a powerful lesson: “Kisi ko bura feel nahi karwana” (We must never make anyone feel bad).

Watch the clip here:

The video was posted on Adwik Paul’s Instagram with the caption: “He’s a special child! Everyone deserves a friend… even if their world feels a little different.” Since then, it has garnered over 3.7 million views and sparked an overwhelming wave of emotional and heartfelt comments from viewers.

Emotional response online

One user commented, “This is what real parenting looks like.” Another said, “What a beautiful way to explain inclusion to a child.” A third added, “Anuj Paul just taught a generation what compassion sounds like.” A viewer remarked, “We need more dads like this in the world.” Others wrote, “This made me cry – the world needs more kindness,” and “Every child should learn empathy like this.” Another user shared, “Teaching this at such a young age is truly commendable.”