'Aaj mai co-founder ban gaya': Indian man shares emotional messages sent to late best friend, post goes viral

An emotional post has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) after a co-founder shared his WhatsApp conversations with his late best friend. The co-founder shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages he sent to his late best friend.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The post shows how Prakarsh Pathak, co-founder of Spheron Network, continues to write to his friend, updating him on life, even though the messages may never get a reply.

“I lost my best friend some time ago. Still, I write to him. Words that go nowhere but somehow keep me close to him,” the caption of the post reads.

Messages full of emotion:

Pathak shared a screenshot of messages that read: “Mumma retire ho rahe hain 31st ko and aaj mai co-founder ban gaya, long way still miss you.”

The message mixes pride in a personal milestone with a quiet sense of longing, showing how he still keeps his friend’s memory alive.

X users flooded the post with supportive comments, sharing their own experiences of staying connected to friends and family members who are no longer around.

Check out the post here:

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users responded warmly to the post, touched by its emotional depth. Many shared their own experiences of keeping friends or family updated, even after they are no longer around.

One of the users commented, “I lost my childhood friend a few months back, and I totally understand. I still send her reels, send messages, and keep checking her account.”

A second user commented, “I lost my father 10 years ago, and I still chat with him on Facebook; it has everything, 10 years of milestones, breakdowns, and achievements.”

“So beautiful. I did that with my Mom for a while. Maybe if I use enough AI and create enough content and thoughts online that can be used to train a model, my kids can get a version of me that they can communicate with forever (assuming they want it, of course),” another user commented.

The post was shared on October 13, 2025, and since then, it has gained 2,600 likes and numerous comments.